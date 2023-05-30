RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $16.07 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
