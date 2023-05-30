RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $16.07 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

