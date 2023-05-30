Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

