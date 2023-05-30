Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Express, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Express Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.