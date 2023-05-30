Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of DDS opened at $287.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

