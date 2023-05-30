Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.