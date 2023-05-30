Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of FUN opened at $44.41 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

