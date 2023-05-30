Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSVR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

