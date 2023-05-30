Reviewing Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59% CBAK Energy Technology -5.48% -6.77% -3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 143.93 -$17.33 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $248.73 million 0.31 -$9.45 million ($0.14) -6.16

Analyst Recommendations

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings for Amprius Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.22%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments. The CBAK segment mainly includes the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a wide variety of standard and customized lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use in a wide array of applications. The Hitrans segment covers the development and manufacturing of NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was founded on October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

