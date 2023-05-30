Reviewing Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 4.06% 10.98% 6.04% Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.62%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and Cyber Apps World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.57 $49.05 million $1.06 29.50 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -3.25

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Cyber Apps World on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

