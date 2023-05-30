Reviewing Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) & HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and HH&L Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $81.66 million 3.43 -$140.82 million ($1.38) -1.93 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 54.90

Profitability

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -173.24% -69.91% -53.24% HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and HH&L Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $86.61, indicating a potential upside of 3,156.06%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, the company has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. It has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

