Reviewing E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) & (NYSE:LNT)

E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) and (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E.On and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get E.On alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -46.99 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares E.On and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for E.On and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

E.On beats on 1 of the 1 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.