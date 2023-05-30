Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $60.53, indicating a potential upside of 48.80%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Newmont.

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -21.00 Newmont $11.92 billion 2.71 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -61.64

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Newmont on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.