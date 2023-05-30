Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) & ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and ITM Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A ITM Power $5.64 million 96.92 -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and ITM Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A ITM Power 2 5 1 0 1.88

Summary

ITM Power beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd, John Alan David Wreford and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

