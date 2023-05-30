Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

