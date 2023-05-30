Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Rocky Brands Stock Up 2.9 %
Rocky Brands stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.