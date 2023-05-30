Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.13% of Roku worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $31,636,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 453,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,748 shares of company stock valued at $958,909. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

