Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $449.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

