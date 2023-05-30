Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $449.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

