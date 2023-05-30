Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BHG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $45,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $115,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $45,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $84,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,246 shares of company stock valued at $231,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

