Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BHG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.43.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 617.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $384,000.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
