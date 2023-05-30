Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.50. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$129.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.22. The stock has a market cap of C$171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

