Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.14.

NYSE RY opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

