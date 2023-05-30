RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Shares of RPM opened at $80.08 on Monday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

