RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,046.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($12.93).

Several analysts have issued reports on RS1 shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.74) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.21) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.98) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.48) to GBX 1,050 ($12.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get RS Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 803 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($61,743.28). In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($288,136.43). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($61,743.28). Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group Increases Dividend

RS Group stock opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 778.40 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.45). The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 919.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.