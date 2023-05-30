Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
