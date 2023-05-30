Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

