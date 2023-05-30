Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.80 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.
Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.