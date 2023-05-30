Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 41,731 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SOI opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.