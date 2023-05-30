Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RHI opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

