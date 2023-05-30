Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.