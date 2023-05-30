Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of TSN opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

