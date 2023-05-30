Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.75 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $330.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day moving average of $362.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

