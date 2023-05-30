Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218,169 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,604 shares of company stock worth $1,038,501. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.