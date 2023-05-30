Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

