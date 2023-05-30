Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

