Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 19,629 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of Boise Cascade worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 619,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

