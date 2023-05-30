Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 228,889 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,889 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of NiSource worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

