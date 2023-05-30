scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

SCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market cap of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.20. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,171 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 800,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

