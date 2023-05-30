Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,658 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SE opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

