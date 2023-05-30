Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fluence Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.67. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.