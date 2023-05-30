SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 35,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

MNST stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

