Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
- Arista Networks Soars As Investors Spot Opportunity After Selloff
- Did SOFI Technologies Deserve a Price Target Cut to $2.50?
- Canada Goose is Projecting Optimism, but Investors Aren’t Buying
- After Soaring 182% Is Time To Ring The Register In P3 Health?
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.