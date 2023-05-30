Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

ETR opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

