Sei Investments Co. Has $20.35 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

