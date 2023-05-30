Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,957 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Credicorp worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.