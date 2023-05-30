Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,055 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Brunswick worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 179.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $22,270,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brunswick by 370.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 308,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

