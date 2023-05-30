Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.