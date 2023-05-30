Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

