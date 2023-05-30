Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

