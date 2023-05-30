Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 360,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

