Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

