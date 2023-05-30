Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 671,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

