Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Rises By 24.0%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in forest management including planning, growing, harvesting, marketing and sales of trees in order to realize value from its timberlands, selling its fibre to regional consumers including lumber mills, pulp, and paper mills and other buyers of primary forest products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

