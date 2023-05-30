Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declines By 15.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 30,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

